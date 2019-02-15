The Anker Nebula Mars II 720p portable projector is down to $389.99 on Amazon. It regularly sells for over $460 and today's deal is the best direct price drop we've seen in around six months. It's even better than its Black Friday price.

The Nebula Mars II can create an HD picture up to 1280 x 720 resolution with DLP IntelliBright tech for a clear image. It has two 10W audio drivers for powerful sound. Set the projector down wherever you want it, at any distance or angle, and get an auto focus picture in one second. The projector also has Android 7.1 built in so you can run streaming and media apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more. You'll need that access because a lot of those services don't allow themselves to be screen cast from a device to a projector like this. Compared to the original model, the Mars II adds an extra hour of run time, the auto-focus feature mentioned above, and comes with a lower price tag.

