The Anker PowerCore 5000 ultra-compact battery charger is down to $16.99 on Amazon. That's a direct price drop with no need for a coupon code. The charger has been selling around $22 since last year, and you'd have to go back almost a full year to find it down to anywhere near this price. This is one of the better prices we've seen.

The charger has 5000mAh of power, which can fully charge an iPhone X or Galaxy S9. The small, tubular design makes it easy to slip into your pocket or bag. The PowerIQ tech helps it determine what's plugged in and provide a charge up to 2A. It comes with a travel pouch, a micro USB cable, and Anker's 18-month warranty. Grab a $10 Lightning cable or $10 USB-C to USB-A cable depending on the device you want to charge.

See on Amazon

