The Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 30W ultra-compact USB-C wall charger with Power Delivery is down to $25.49 on Amazon. This relatively new wall charger has been on Amazon for about three months but has never dropped from its usual $30 price before, so today's deal is a brand new discount.

It's so tiny and adorable. But filled with the rage of a thousand suns. Or however many suns you need to charge a laptop.

Unlike previous wall chargers, this one is powered by gallium nitride, which generates less heat and allows Anker to make it much smaller. Despite its size, it has 30W output with Power Delivery, so it can charge your USB-C phones, tablets, laptops, and more. It's almost the same size as the charger that comes with your iPhone but charges 2.5x as fast. It also comes with Anker's 18-month warranty. Users give it 4.4 stars based on 105 reviews.

