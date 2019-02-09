With the summer months coming quickly, it's not too long before we'll all be heading outdoors more often to enjoy the sun. Whether you plan on beachin' it up, going camping, or heading out on a road trip, there's one essential you'll need for your travels — a way to keep all of your devices charged up. Sure, you could get something small that could recharge your phone a couple of times, but what if everyone in the family wants to use a device? What if you want to charge up your laptop too, or bring a mini-fridge along? The Anker Powerhouse can resolve all of these issues and more, and today it's on sale at Amazon for one of its lowest prices yet of $349.99. That saves you $150 off its regular price; the only time it's ever gone lower than that was back in mid-2017 when it fell to $230 for a short time.

Mr. Mobile did a video review on the Powerhouse a couple of years ago, which can help offer some perspective on its size and capabilities. This 400Wh portable power supply is equipped with a 12V cigarette lighter socket, a 110V AC outlet (designed for devices up to 120W), and four fast-charging USB ports with PowerIQ technology, allowing them to offer an optimized charge per device. It operates silently too, and features a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars based on 116 reviews at Amazon. Anker includes an 18-month warranty with its purchase.

