Anker's PowerPort 5W Wireless Charging Pad is on sale for just $12.99 at Best Buy for today only. This one-day offer saves you $17 off its regular price there, and shipping is free. Though this exact item can't currently be found on Amazon, a similar model is selling for $22 right now.

This 5W wireless charger is suitable universally for QI-compatible devices. There's a built-in LED indicator to let you know when your device is in the process of charging, along with a 10-foot USB cable to power it up. An 18-month parts and labor warranty is included with your purchase as well, though you may need to supply this purchase with a USB wall charger as it doesn't seem to have one included.

This is a one-day only deal, so make sure to get in on it while this price lasts! Best Buy's free shipping for the holidays ends today as well.

See at Best Buy

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.