The Anker PowerPort Cube 3-outlet 3 USB port ultra compact power strip is down to $19.49 at Amazon. Usually it costs $26. This is a relatively new product from Anker and today's discount is one of the best we've seen. So far the reviews are favorable as well.

A tiny footprint that packs a big punch. Plug all your devices in without sacrificing your desk space. Do it at the best price we've seen in months.

This is about as small a power strip you can expect to find, especially considering it manages to fit six plugs (3 AC outlets, 3 USB ports) in a compact fashion. The USB ports have a max output of 18W and the outlets have a max of 1250W, which is plenty of power for whatever you're plugging. At less than 2.5 cubic inches, it won't take up any space wherever you choose to put it, and you can easily bring it with you in your laptop bag. Anker also backs it up with an 18-month warranty.

For more discounted tech essentials, check out this power bank deal.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.