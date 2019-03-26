Anker's PowerStrip Pad is a recently released USB-C power strip featuring Power Delivery and three USB ports that you can snag today for just $28.79 when you enter promo code ANKERPWC during checkout at Amazon. That'll save you $7 off its regular price there, and it's also a price-match of the lowest we've ever seen it reach without a code.

This USB-C power strip can charge devices at up to 30W via its USB-C Power Delivery port, not just phones and tablets but laptops and other power-hungry devices like the Nintendo Switch, too. Meanwhile, its two USB-A ports feature PowerIQ technology to charge devices at 12W. It's also equipped with two AC outlets and a five-foot power cable, along with a button that allows you to toggle on and off power to the USB ports.

Anker includes an 18-month warranty with purchase of this power strip as well. At Amazon, nearly 100 customers have left reviews for it so far resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

