Amazon has the Anker PowerWave 10W Fast Wireless Charging Stand on sale for just $17.99 today. That price is thanks to a reduction to $19.99 from its usual $26 asking price as well as a further $2 off when you enter code ANKER524 at checkout. This discount is a match for the lowest price we've seen at Amazon for this charging stand.

The Qi-certified charging stand can power up any Qi-enabled smartphone including the Samsung Galaxy series, the latest iPhone models, Google Pixel, and many more. For devices that allow it, the stand can charge them up faster thanks to its 10W output. It also works with cases up to 5mm in thickness. If you want an easy way to ensure your phone's battery remains full, add one of these stands to your desk or nightstand and you can simply rest the phone, in portrait or landscape orientation, and get that battery to 100%.

Over 400 existing users rate the Anker fast wireless charging stand at 4.5 stars out of 5. It's backed by an 18-month warranty.

Anker is also discounting its 7.5W charging stand to $23.79 — a match for its lowest price — as well as offering that same stand with an included AC adapter and cable for $37. If you prefer a charging pad to a stand, Anker has you covered with this $12 option, too.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.