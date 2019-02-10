The Anker PowerWave 10W wireless charging pad is down to $11.99 on Amazon thanks to a price drop from around $22 and a $1 off on-page coupon. This is a new low price for the pad and the best deal we've ever seen.

It's a Qi-certified wireless charger that works with any compatible device, including both Android and iPhone smartphones. Only Samsung Galaxy phones will get the full 10W high-speed charge, while iPhones can still get 5W. The device is designed to be slim and blend in with your decor while still using a non-slip surface that keeps it in place. You should be able to keep your case on, too. Anker provides an 18-month warranty.

You'll also probably want an AC adapter like this one so you can plug directly into the wall.

