With the prices you can find wireless chargers at these days, there's really no reason not to upgrade if you have a Qi-compatible device. For instance, right now you can snag Anker's PowerWave 7.5 Pad for just $11.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code KJWIRELESS during checkout. While it's normally an affordable pick sitting around $22 on average, today's deal saves you $10 off that cost and brings it to the best price we've seen since its release last September. It's been sold for up to $28 in that time.

Wireless charging may seem like future tech to some, but for you, it's just a $12 purchase away from becoming reality using promo code KJWIRELESS .

The PowerWave 7.5 Pad offers 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy devices like the latest Galaxy S10+, while iPhone devices charge at 5W. There's an LED indicator to show your phone's charging status that flashes different colors if there are any issues you need to address. You can use this wireless charger while your phone has a case on it, though the case has to be under 5mm thick.

Anker includes an 18-month warranty with your purchase as well as a 3-foot micro USB cable. You'll want to make sure you have either a Quick Charge wall charger if you're using a Samsung device or a 5V/2A wall charger for iPhone devices to receive the most efficient charge.

