The Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Car Charger with Air Vent Phone Holder drops to $29.99 via Amazon when you enter promo code ANKER551 during checkout. The charger normally sells for around $46 and has never had a direct price drop before. This is still a relatively new Anker product, too.

The PowerWave combines an air vent car mount with a Qi-enabled fast wireless charger for one fancy gadget. It's compatible with iPhones up to 7.5W and Android phones like Samsung and LG up to 10W. If using an advanced enough Android phone, you'll want a Quick Charge 3.0 car charger for the fastest speeds. The device will also work through cases so you don't have to take them on and off. You'll get an 18-month warranty from Anker as well. Users give it 4.2 stars based on 57 reviews.

