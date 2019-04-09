You can say goodbye to charging cables and pick up Anker's PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Stand for just $22.99 today at Amazon. The price drop saves you $7 off its regular price there and brings it down to the lowest price we've seen for it to date.

Add this stand to your desk or nightstand and you can easily fast charge your Qi-enabled phone in portrait or landscape orientation. This is its lowest ever price, so this is the best time to pick one up.

To make the most out of this charger, you'll also want to pick up Anker's Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger to power up your devices at high speed. That'll make it capable of charging the latest iPhone models at 7.5W and Samsung's flagship phones at 10W. It can charge through many protective phone cases (up to 5mm thick) and even comes with an 18-month warranty from Anker.

Amazon customers seem pretty pleased with this charger, rating it with a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars after 500 reviews.

