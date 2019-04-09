The Anker Premium 5-in-1 Hub USB-C Adapter drops to $35.99 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on its product page. Thanks to its current sale price of $39.99 without the coupon, today's deal will snag you this USB-C hub at the lowest cost we've ever seen it reach. It was previously selling for $60, though it's been consistently priced at $55 the past couple of months.
Meanwhile, if you need a pass-through charging port, you can get the Anker Premium 7-in-1 USB-C hub adapter with 60W Power Delivery for $53.99 when you clip the 10% off on-page coupon. This adapter has sold for $65 on average since its release.
More Ports
Anker Premium 5-in-1 Hub USB-C Adapter
This compact USB-C hub turns one port on your computer into five with varying capabilities. Just make sure to clip its on-page coupon to get the best price!
$35.99
$54.99 $19 off
Power Delivery Discount
Anker Premium 7-in-1 USB-C hub adapter
This 7-in-1 model has a pass-through charging port, among others, that allows you to power up your computer while it's in use. You'll just need to clip the coupon on its product page to snag it at this price.
$53.99
$64.99 $11 off
If your laptop or other device has a lack of significant port options but it does have USB-C, then you should grab one of these adapters. The 5-in-1 plugs into USB-C and transforms that into three USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI, and one Ethernet port. It's high speed and high definition with 4K streaming capabilities and access to 5 Gbps data transfer speeds. The Ethernet port is a Gigabit port so you'll be able to get fast, reliable wired Internet where before you were dependent on Wi-Fi. This adapter comes with an 18-month warranty. Users give it 4.4 stars based on 250 reviews.
