The Anker Premium 5-in-1 Hub USB-C Adapter drops to $35.99 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on its product page. Thanks to its current sale price of $39.99 without the coupon, today's deal will snag you this USB-C hub at the lowest cost we've ever seen it reach. It was previously selling for $60, though it's been consistently priced at $55 the past couple of months.

Meanwhile, if you need a pass-through charging port, you can get the Anker Premium 7-in-1 USB-C hub adapter with 60W Power Delivery for $53.99 when you clip the 10% off on-page coupon. This adapter has sold for $65 on average since its release.