The Anker Roav 800A 8000mAh Jump Starter Pro is down to $74.99 with code ROAVR320 on Amazon. This normally sells for $100 and today's price makes for one of its best deals ever. This deal puts it at nearly the same price as the much smaller Anker PowerCore mini jump starter.

Anker's device combines an emergency jump starter with an emergency battery charger. If your car dies on you, you won't have to worry about being stranded in the middle of nowhere. You can get up to 15 jump starts from a single charge of this device. Hopefully you won't need to use them all. If it happens at night, the device has a built-in high-intensity LED lamp. Plus, there are two USB ports for charging your mobile devices in a pinch with the 8000mAh battery. Anker backs it up with an 18-month warranty, and the 76 users who have reviewed it give it 4.4 stars out of 5.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.