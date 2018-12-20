The Anker Soundcore Flare Plus portable 360-degree Bluetooth speaker is down to $69.99 on Amazon today. That's a $30 drop from its regular price and the first major discount we've seen on this

Anker has a big Soundcore sale going on at Amazon today. If you aren't interested in the Flare Plus speaker, you should check out the other items all going for really low prices right now. Grab the smaller Motion B portable speaker for as low as $23.93 or some noise-cancelling Soundcore Space headphones.

The Flare Plus speaker just released a few months ago. It's a new addition to the Soundcore family. You get full 360-degree sound with two full-range drivers, dual passive bass radiators, and 25W tweeters for all-around sound. The precision equalizer lets you configure just how much bass you want, and BassUp tech gives you some extra low end power. The speaker has a light ring that react and phase with the music you're playing, too. You can customize the lights through the free app. It's also water resistant and comes with Anker's 18-month warranty. Users give it 4.3 stars based on 31 reviews.

