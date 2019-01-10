Anker's red Soundcore Flare Portable Wireless Speaker is on sale at Amazon today for $59.99 when you clip the coupon on its product page. This deal saves you $16 off its regular cost, and it's the first time we've seen this model drop in price this low. The black version is also available for this price.

The Soundcore Flare Wireless Speaker features dual drivers and passive bass radiators, along with BassUp technology which analyzes and enhances your music's bass frequencies as it plays. There's an integrated ring of LEDs around the bottom of the speaker which can phase, pulse, or shine different colors with five customizable modes in total to help set the mood.

With two of the speakers, you can listen in stereo by linking them together and even double the power with Boost mode. A custom-designed travel case comes with the speaker too, along with limited edition festive packaging to make it easier to gift to a friend or family member. Or to yourself.

For a more affordable portable Bluetooth speaker, consider Anker's Soundcore 2. It's currently on sale at less than half the price of the Soundcore Flare, though you'd miss out on a few of the Flare's excellent features such as the light show.

