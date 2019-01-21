The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds drop down to $63.99 when you enter code SDCAIR02 at checkout. that code saves you $16 and brings these earbuds to a new all-time low price. The code works with the black or white color.

The Liberty Air offer 5 hours of playback per charge, and the compact carrying case actually can provide an additional 15 hours of usage time. You can use one headphone at a time, or both, and the noise-cancelling mic make for crystal clear calls. There are integrated touch controls on the earbuds for controlling music playback, answering calls or summoning your phone's voice assistant. The earbuds are also IPX5 rated to ensure they don't get ruined while you work out or if you get caught in the rain.

Existing users give these 'buds 3.9 out of 5 stars based on 75 reviews and Anker backs them up with an 18-month warranty.

