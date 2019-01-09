The Soundcore Life 2 Bluetooth Headphones by Anker are an affordable pick for those looking to listen to music and other media wirelessly. With active noise cancellation, they help drown out the ambient noise around you for an easier listening experience, and while normally they're priced at $80, today you can score a pair for $64.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code SDCLIFE2 during checkout.

Anker's Soundcore Life 2 over-ear headphones boast high-resolution audio with virtually zero distortion and a battery life of 30 hours. You can listen for even longer by plugging in an AUX cable. They feature an adjustable padded headband and memory-foam ear cushions with a soft leather covering. There's also a built-in microphone and BassUp mode which intensifies your music's bass in real time. With their foldable frame and included hard-shell travel case, they're easy to fold away compactly and toss into your luggage or backpack.

Anker also includes an 18-month warranty with your purchase.

