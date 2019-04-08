The Anker Soundcore Life NC active noise-cancelling Bluetooth neckband headphones are down to $79.99 with code SCLIFE22 on Amazon. These headphones sell for $100 normally and have never dropped from that price directly. You would've needed a code like this in the past to get it this low.

We have never seen these headphones go on sale before. Don't forget to use the coupon code and apply it during checkout for the savings to kick in.

Do you value voice clarity as much as audio quality in your headphones? Spend a lot of time talking on the phone for business but also travel a lot? These headphones might be right up your alley.

The neckband features four microphones with noise-cancellation technology so you get the absolute best vocal clarity. The headphones have active noise-cancellation as well, so you can listen without being bothered by the ambient noise around you. There is a Transparency Mode that will also boost those sounds in case you need to pay attention (like while crossing the street or listening for your kids or something). With 12mm drivers, you'll get rich sound and Hi-Res audio compatibility. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 10 hours with ANC active and 15 hours normally.

You'll get an adapter to use these headphones while flying. Anker provides an 18-month warranty. Users give them 4.4 stars based on 26 reviews.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.