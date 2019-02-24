The Apple 32GB Wi-Fi 9.7-inch iPad is on sale for $249.99. That's about $60 off its higher street price on Amazon and $80 off what it goes for at Apple. This price matches one we saw earlier in February.

You can also find the 128GB version for $329.99 at Walmart. The deal is available in a couple different colors but only in limited stock. That's almost $100 off the street price.

This iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 1.2MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera and an 8MP iSight camera on the back. It includes Touch ID and supports Apple Pay. These tablets are also equipped with an A10 Fusion chip and have a battery that can last for up to 10 hours before needing to be recharged. Check out iMore's in-depth review for all you need to know on this tablet.

If you're worried about getting your screen all smudged up with your fingerprints, you might want to grab the Apple Pencil with the money you save. It works as a stylus and unlocks some new creative tools when used with the iPad.

