Inexpensive headphones are a dime a dozen, but it can be hard to find a pair that are actually reliable and sound great. That's why I always end up going back to the Apple EarPods. Yes, EarPods — the wired ones with a 3.5mm headphone plug. Today, Amazon has them on sale at 50% off, meaning you can grab them for only $14.49 instead of their regular $29 price. This is the first time they've ever dropped this low, too, though the Lightning Connector model is still higher priced at $26.99.

I love my AirPods, but for someone like me who listens to music 24/7, the battery life can't compete with my playlist. When it comes time to charge them up (again), there's no better substitute than the Apple EarPods. They offer virtually the same sound and earbud shape, so there's little difference other than the attached wire... and the ability to listen for as long as you want. That makes them a good way to see whether you like the sound and feel of the AirPods before shelling out over $150 for them, too.

Some of the reviews on Amazon's product page for these headphones are pretty bad, but that's mainly because those customers bought from third-party sellers who often offer fake imitation headphones. Today's deal is coming direct from Amazon, so you can be sure you're getting an official Apple product. Plus, Amazon always makes it easy to get your money back if there's a problem with your order.

