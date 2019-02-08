The 9.7-inch Apple iPad with 128GB of storage is discounted to $329.99 at Amazon right now. This deal saves you $99 off its regular price of $429 and applies to the Wi-Fi-enabled model in space gray. This price drop takes the iPad down to within a dollar of its best ever price, one we've only seen over Black Friday and just before Christmas. Walmart is matching the deal and also offering the other color options at the same price.

You can score a saving on the smaller capacity version at Amazon, too. The 32GB model is on sale as low as $279.99 — $49 off — in a deal that has been around for a few days.

This iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 1.2MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera and an 8MP iSight camera on the back. It includes Touch ID and supports Apple Pay. These tablets are also equipped with an A10 Fusion chip and have a battery that can last for up to 10 hours before needing to be recharged. Check out iMore's in-depth review for all you need to know on this tablet.

If you're worried about getting your screen all smudged up with your fingerprints, you might want to grab the Apple Pencil with the money you save. It works as a stylus and unlocks some new creative tools when used with the iPad.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.