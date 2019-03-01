The 9.7-inch Apple iPad is discounted by up to $99 at Amazon right now. The 32GB model is down to $249.99 — $79 off — and the 128GB capacity is just $279.99 — $99 less than its retail price. Both models are just a dollar shy of their best ever prices. We've seen these iPads jump up and down in price over the last few months. While this discount comes around every now and again on select models, it's not always across all colors and capacities and prices usually jump back up within a day or two. Right now, you can take your pick of gold, silver or space gray as well as your built-in storage amount. These deals are matching a limited-time offer at Best Buy so we don't expect they will be available for too long.

This iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 1.2MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera and an 8MP iSight camera on the back. It includes Touch ID and supports Apple Pay. These tablets are also equipped with an A10 Fusion chip and have a battery that can last for up to 10 hours before needing to be recharged. Check out iMore's in-depth review for all you need to know about this current-gen iPad.

If you're worried about getting your screen all smudged up with your fingerprints, you might want to take a look at the Apple Pencil — also on sale — which works as a stylus and unlocks some new creative tools when used with the iPad.

See at Amazon

