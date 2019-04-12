Woot is offering the Apple iPad mini 4 at just $299.99 today only. The 128GB model with cellular connectivity is the top-of-the-line and would have cost over $700 on release in new condition. It still fetches around $350 in refurbished condition. If you really want a cellular iPad mini and don't want to pay top-dollar for the recently-released 5th-gen iPad mini , this refurb deal is the way to go. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members and $6 for everyone else. Your purchase is also backed by a 1-year warranty.

If you don't need all the latest features fo the 5th-gen iPad mini and want to save a few bucks on the top-spec iPad mini 4, then this refurbished model is for you. Backed by a 1-year warranty and $50 off the current going rate for refurbs, this iPad mini 4 with cellular and 128GB capacity is the perfect portable companion.

The iPad Mini 4 can do everything most other iPads can do, but packs all that tech into a smaller package. You can look forward to a beautiful 7.9-inch Retina display, iSight and FaceTime HD cameras, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a battery that can last up to ten hours on a single charge. It has Apple's A8 processor and the cellular connectivity means you can browse the internet when you're out and about. Check out iMore's in-depth review of the iPad mini 4 for everything you need to know about it.

While you're at it, why not use the money you save to pick up a case to protect your new gear on the go?

