Best Buy is currently offering members of its My Best Buy program (which is free to join) a $25 discount on Apple's new iPad mini 5 and iPad Air 3. These models were just announced earlier this week, and so we've yet to see a deal outside of this which saves you on the hardware. Pricing for these two starts at $399 and $499 respectively, which means with this discount you can pick one up with prices starting at $374.

You can pick from multiple storage capacities, color options, and decide whether or not you want to opt for one with cellular connectivity, and they are all on sale. Considering both of the new iPad models support the Apple Pencil, you'll probably want to use some of the money you saved on the hardware to pick one of them up. Amazon has the 1st-gen Apple Pencil down to just under $90, which is the best price around right now.

If you happen to have an older iPad that you'll no longer need, Best Buy is offering some trade-in discounts, which make the new iPad Air drop down to as little as $350.

