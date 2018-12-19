The 9.7-inch Apple iPad tablet is discounted to $229 at Amazon right now. This deal saves you $100 off its regular price of $329 and applies to the 32GB, Wi-Fi-enabled model. This price drop brings it back down to the best price we've seen on it, beating out its Black Friday pricing which didn't stick around for long.

You can score a saving on the larger capacity version at Amazon, too. The 128GB model is $80 off, bringing to down to $349 from $429.

This iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 1.2MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera and an 8MP iSight camera on the back. It includes Touch ID and supports Apple Pay. These tablets are also equipped with an A10 Fusion chip and have a battery that can last for up to 10 hours before needing to be recharged. For a more in-depth analysis of the iPad's performance, check out our in-depth review.

If you're worried about getting your screen all smudged up with your fingerprints, you might want to take a look at the Apple Pencil which works as a stylus and unlocks some new creative tools when used with the iPad.

Direct discounts on Apple products are relatively rare outside of major shopping events, so now's a great time to pick up a new iPad for yourself or for a loved one this holiday season.

