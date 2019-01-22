The Netgear Arlo Pro 2 3-camera kit home security camera system is $448.67 on Amazon. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this kit. For most of January, the kit has sold for around $480. It was going as high as $540 at the beginning of the year. Today's deal matches a price we've only seen this kit hit on Black Friday.

The kit includes three cameras, mounting hardware, and the required base station to make it all work together. The Arlo Pro 2 smart home wireless HD security cameras can be used indoors or outdoors to keep watch over any angle of your home - they're weatherproof and even include night vision so you'll be able to see even when it's dark out. The best part about these cameras though is that they're wireless allowing you to set them up easily wherever you'd like. They're also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use them with devices like the Echo Dot and Google Home Mini, giving you the ability to view your live video streams with a voice command.

You get access to the previous 7 days worth of recordings at no cost, but if you need longer you can get 30 days for $99 a year or 60 days for $149 per year.

