Amazon has Audio-Technica's popular ATH-M40x professional monitor headphones on sale for $79, a price drop of just over $20. They normally sell for close to the $100 mark and only rarely drop any lower than this; when they do, it's generally for just a few dollars more.
The M40x headphones offer some of the best bang-for-your-buck you can find for sub-$100 headphones. They use 40mm drivers, a circumaural design for passive noise-isolation, 90-degree swiveling ear cups for one-ear monitoring, and professional-grade material for extended comfort. The Wirecutter considers them a runner-up in their category on the best headphones under $200.
Sounds Like A Deal
Audio-Technica ATH-M40x Professional Monitor Headphones
These well-reviewed headphones are some of Audio-Technica's most affordable, and now they're down to one of their best prices ever too!
$79
$99 $20 off
The M40x's big brother, the ATH-M50x, is also on sale right now. Those headphones are down to $129 right now from a street price around $150.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.