Aukey's 18W USB-C Charger featuring Power Delivery 3.0 drops to $15.11 at Amazon when you enter promo code BVH76BAH during checkout. That'll save you $6 off its price otherwise.

This lightweight charger was just released at the end of last month. At only one inch thick, it's extremely compact and even has a foldable plug. It offers 18W of power to fast-charge your device thanks to Power Delivery 3.0, making it powerful enough to charge the devices like the latest iPhone models up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Safeguards were implemented to protect your devices from excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. A 2-year warranty is included with its purchase as well.

As this charger only features a USB-C port and doesn't come with a charging cable, you'll want to make sure you have the appropriate USB-C cable when it arrives, too.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.