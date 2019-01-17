Use code AUKEYK099 to drop the price of the Aukey air vent magnetic car phone holder to $4.95 from a street price around $8. Outside other coupon codes, this is best price we've seen on this mount in almost a year and almost 40% off.

The mount comes with a small metal plate that you put between your phone and its case (or adhere directly to the back of your phone). That metal plate connects your phone to the mount's four magnets, holding it still. You can easily place your phone on the mount when you get into the car and disconnect it just as easily when you want to leave. The mount uses four rubber prongs to hold itself in place without scratching your car. It can fit both horizontal and vertical vent blades, and there are two different plates supplied with each mount for different phone sizes and weights.

Existing users give the mount an average rating of 4.2 stars out of 5 based on over 1,900 reviews. Aukey backs it up with a two-year warranty.

