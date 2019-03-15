Aukey's Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available for just $6 at Amazon when you enter the coupon code 8HL9WACC during checkout. That code knocks a huge $23.99 off the current price there and takes the speaker down its lowest ever price. At $6 it's actually $15 less than its lifetime average price.

This speaker can wirelessly stream music from up to 33 feet away using Bluetooth, or you can connect a device using the included 3.5mm audio cable. It features a block-effect rubberized finish with gently ridged grills giving it a rock-solid form and surprising durability. It also comes with a 24-month warranty. Over 50 existing owners give it an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

Aukey's rugged Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is also on sale. You can take 50% off its price when you use code 3NRI79WC bringing it down to just $10. This water-resistant speaker features dual speaker drivers and pairs with devices wirelessly using Bluetooth 4.2. It's fitted with an adaptable hanging cord that allows you to hang it from your backpack, your wrist, or elsewhere — perfect for taking on your next hike or camping trip.

