The worst part about USB car chargers is that many of them are pretty bulky and obtrusive. For a tidier look, you could pick up Aukey's Dual USB Mini Car Charger which sits almost flush with the edge of your vehicle's cigarette lighter outlet. It normally sells for up to $10 there, but today you can grab one for only $6.09 when you enter promo code AUKEYCR1 during checkout. That'll save you around $3 off its average price.

This dual USB car charger is capable of charging two devices simultaneously with 2.4A dedicated power output per port. Thanks to being so small, there's little chance of it accidentally getting banged around or coming unplugged during your ride. It's also built with safeguards to protect your devices against overheating, overcharging, and excessive current. Aukey includes a 2-year warranty with its purchase just in case you have any issues, though based on its solid rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars and nearly 5,300 reviews at Amazon, it should work as expected.

