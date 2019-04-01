Amazon is offering this Aukey USB Dual-Port Wall Charger for only $5.99 when you apply coupon code X9VO4ZMI during checkout. Usually it costs at least $10, and we have never seen the price drop this low before.

This is something you'll use very frequently, so it makes sense to get it while it's discounted. Keep it as a backup at the office or stash it in your bag for safekeeping. Make sure to use code X9VO4ZMI to save.

This highly-rated wall charger features two USB-A ports in a compact form factor that only takes up one plug in a standard outlet. The AiPower Adaptive Charging means supported devices will be charged as quickly as possible, and the compact form features a foldable plug so travel is painless. There are built-in safeguards against overheating and overcharging. Aukey backs your purchase with a two-year warranty.

Note that cables aren't included with your order. If you're in the market, check out these AmazonBasics cables.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.