Aukey has plenty of headphones that go on sale, but the Latitude earbuds are one of the best they have. The code JRNS4LAM brings them down to just $17.99, saving you $12 off their regular price. The code is only valid on the black pair of headphones.

These headphones are The Wirecutter's favorite for working out on a budget. They were also named as the best Value Pick on our 'Best Bluetooth Headphones for Apple Watch' feature.

Get high-quality sound with Bluetooth 4.1 and aptX technology for improved wireless audio. They are designed so you can customize the fit with multiple ear-tips, in-ear hooks, and a lightweight design. You can play up to eight hours of music without needing to recharge. They are also IPX4 water-resistant to withstand sweat and rain. The magnetic earbuds can hang from your neck without fear of getting lost in the gym's locker room somewhere.

