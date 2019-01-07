Using coupon code AUKEY76W during checkout, you can pick up one of Aukey's slim Qi wireless charging pads for just $7.01. This is $6 off the normal going rate for this stylish charging pad and makes it a completely impulsive purchase. It delivers a 5W output and works with the latest iPhone models, Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S9 series, and any other Qi-enabled device. Note: the item must be sold by JYQ US and fulfilled by Amazon for the code to work successfully.

The pad itself is small and slim, so it won't take up much space on your nightstand or desk, and won't look ugly sitting there either. It has a built-in LED indicator to let you know when the phone is charging and once it completes its charging cycle. This doesn't come with a wall charger, so you'll want to grab one if you don't have any extras laying around at home. Aukey backs it with a 24-month warranty.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.