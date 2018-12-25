This two-pack of Aukey ultra compact dual USB wall chargers is down to $11.51 with code XMASAK28 on Amazon. At around $5.25 apiece, that's one of the best prices ever for these chargers which regularly sell for $10 apiece .

The Aukey dual USB wall charger is designed to be compact with a foldable plug and worldwide voltage, which makes it a great traveling companion. The AiPower adaptive charging works with all Apple and Android devices and provides the fastest charge possible even though it does not support tech like Quick Charge. It has built-in safeguards to prevent over-heating, and Aukey backs it up with a two-year warranty. Users give it 4.3 stars based on 2,241 reviews.

