This Auto-Vox CS-2 digital wireless backup camera kit is down to $77.99 thanks to the 5% off on-page coupon and the code PO5W24LX. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon for a kit that regularly sells for around $120 and hardly drops from that price.

The backup camera kit uses a unique point-to-point digital transmission so there's no interference from other devices or wavering screens. The kit's PC1058 sensor adds vivid and smooth imagery without over-saturating the colors so you can see exactly what's behind you with no distortion. The whole thing is completely wireless, so all you have to do is place the rear-view camera and the front screen and they will communicate with each other. If you already have a rear camera or don't feel you need one, use the CS-2 to help you avoid blind spots on the side or front of your vehicle. Users give it 4.2 stars based on 49 reviews.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.