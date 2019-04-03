The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i over-ear Bluetooth headphones are down to $328.99 on Amazon. The headphones have been selling for around $360 since early March. They were selling as high as $500 in February and still go for that price at other retailers like Best Buy . This is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Really good headphones with great reviews down to one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. I'm sold.

These over-ear headphones use active noise-cancellation to greatly reduce ambient noise around you, but you can use Transparency Mode through a swipe of the earcup's touchpad to temporarily boost outside sounds. Through the same touchpad, you can control the volume, switch tracks, and answer phone calls. There's even a proximity sensor which will pause your music when you take off the headphones and resume playback once you put them back on.

With two built-in microphones, people on the other end of your phone calls will be able to hear you clearly, and you should have no trouble as well. The headphones are capable of being paired with two devices simultaneously via Bluetooth. The battery will last up to 18 hours with Bluetooth and noise-cancelling activated, and you can always plug in with the included wire. A USB-C charger is included with your purchase.

