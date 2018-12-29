Amazon has the Bestek 8-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip on sale today for $19.99 when you enter promo code QI77LYCW during checkout. That'll save you $5 off its regular price there.

This surge protector is equipped with eight AC outlets and four USB ports; you'll no longer need a USB wall charger as you can just plug a USB cable directly into this power strip. It features a six-foot cord with a right-angle plug and has a 600 Joule surge rating. There are built-in mounting holes so you can secure it as needed, along with a lighted on/off switch with an integrated circuit breaker.

You could also snag a Quick Charge 3.0 version of this surge protector for $23.19 using the code above, or a 15A model with a 12-foot cord for $23.19.

Bestek includes an 18-month warranty with the purchase of these surge protector. At Amazon, over 1,200 customers left a review for them resulting in a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

