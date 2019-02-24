BuyDig has the Blue Yeti Nano USB-powered mic down to $69.99 with code FEB. This code works on Red Onyx, Cubano Gold, and Shadow Grey. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Nano, which sells for $100 at all other retailers like B&H.

Amazon has what looks like an exclusive color called Vivid Blue. It's on sale for $79.99 right now. Not quite as low as BuyDig's deal, but if you prefer the color the $10 might be worth it. Other colors are $100 at Amazon.

The Yeti Nano is a new mic only released toward the end of August last year. It hasn't seen a lot of discounts. The Nano simplifies big brother Blue Yeti's formula with streamlined on-board controls. On the front is a single dial that both adjusts the volume and can be pressed to mute the mic with a red or green glow to indicate if its active. The back has just one button for determining two polar patterns - cardioid and omnidirectional - depending on how you're recording. The very bottom of the mic has the headphone jack and USB connection port.

The Nano no longer has a gain control knob because Blue wants you to do that in the Sherpa audio app, a new addition that pairs with this mic. Inside the app you will have options like gain control, levels, patterns, and more.

