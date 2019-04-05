The Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless Bluetooth speaker is down to $99.95 refurbished through the official Bose eBay store. The SoundTouch 10 goes for $200 brand new at other retailers like Amazon and Target . This is a rare deal from Bose, and the last time we saw it was during Black Friday.

The refurb comes directly from Bose, and they promise a warranty as good as a new product. That says a lot about the confidence level in this speaker, which is also half off compared to a brand new one.

The small, 30W wireless speaker offers room-filling sound. It connects to your Wi-Fi network at home to stream music from services like Spotify, Pandora, and Amazon Music, or you can connect your phone using Bluetooth and play your favorite tracks from your personal library. A remote is included, or you can use an app to control it. The warranty is the same as a new speaker.

If you have an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot, you can even voice control this speaker. There's an integrated 3.5mm auxiliary input as well.

