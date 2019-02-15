The Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones are available for $49. That's half off the usual $100 price tag, and this deal is also price-matched at Walmart. This deal is a match of the best price we've ever seen.

These are branded to work with Apple products. The earphone functionality will still work with other gadgets, but the in-line controls might not work as expected unless you're using the headphones with an Apple device.

The Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones feature deep, clear sound and a durable design. The TriPort technology will give you crisp highs, natural lows, and all-around crisp sound. They're designed from the ground up to resist sweat and weather, from the acoustic port positioning to the hydrophobic cloth that repels moisturizer. The StayHear tips conform to your ear's shape so they'll stay in and stay comfortable from your workday to your workout. Your purchase includes a carrying case for easy transport.

Note that these bad boys are not wireless, so if you're like me and you've lost approximately seven thousand Apple Headphone Jack dongles, be sure to pick one up on sale.

