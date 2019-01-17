At Amazon you can snag the Choetech Dual Wireless Charger for just $36.99. That new all-time low price can be achieved by clipping the on-page coupon for $3 off and then entering code WTT53525 at checkout, saving you a total of $16.

The charger can power up two phones simultaneously with up to 18W of power thanks to its 5-coil design and large surface area. It has an anti-slip PU leather surface meaning your phone stays put and doesn't get scratched, as well as silicone feet to keep the pad itself stationary. On the underside you'll also see heat dissipation holes to keep everything cool. Your purchase also includes a Quick Charge 3.0-compatible plug and USB-C cable, saving you buying extra or tying up your existing ones.

This charger hasn't been on the market that long, but early reviews give it an average of 4.8 stars out of 5.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.