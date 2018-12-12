Right now at Amazon, you can get the Yi 4K Action and Sports Camera for $97.26. Just clip the 20% off coupon and enter code VE44AZLH during checkout to get in on this deal, which saves you significant money compared to the average $200 price.

This well-reviewed action cam comes with a waterproof case, so the elements won't get in the way of your recording. The camera records in 4K at 30 frames per second, and there are a couple of other resolution options as well a 12MP raw image feature. The built-in video stabilization captures smooth footage, and there's a long battery life with up to 120 minutes of recording capability on a single charge. You can preview videos and adjust settings on the fly using the touchscreen, and share your videos and photos instantly via Bluetooth.

Be sure to pick up a microSD card. This Samsung 64GB option is down to only $11.

