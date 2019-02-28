A couple of WheelWitness Dash Cams are discounted at Amazon as part of its daily deals. You can save up to 32%, but the prices expire tonight.

The well-reviewed WheelWitness HD PRO Plus Premium Dash Cam has dropped to $84.98. It regularly sells for $125 and has never been available for this price before. It has built-in Wi-Fi and GPS, 1080p HD recording, automatic accident detection, on-the-fly zoom and more. If you drive a lot at night, this camera will work great too thanks to its night vision capability. You'll probably want to pick up a microSD card or two to use with your camera to make sure you capture everything on the road.

Also in the sale is the WheelWitness HD PRO Dash Cam at $89.98. It has a lot of the same smarts but records in 2K resolution and has a wide-angle lens for a broader field of view. It also includes a 16GB microSD card with your purchase and has a rating of 4.2 stars out of 5 based on over 1,900 user reviews. If you enter code MSVLK7O7 at checkout, you even get a further 5% off that sale price.

