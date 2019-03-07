The HomeKit-enabled Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor drops to $89.95 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on its product page. That'll save you $10 off its regular price which has never seen a discount by Amazon directly.

With this tiny device, you can track your home's air quality (VOC), temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit, and humidity which is all readable on its high-contrast e-ink display. It's designed with an anodized aluminum body and powered by an integrated USB-rechargeable battery, allowing you to use it completely wirelessly.

As mentioned above, the Eve Room monitor is also HomeKit-enabled and works with Siri which lets you ask for its readings aloud. It's even app-enabled so you can view its stats on your phone, such as past conditions in terms of hours, days, weeks, months, or even years ago.

