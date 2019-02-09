On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Good fro today only
PNY Storage Products
There's a few different options here, from microSD cards to flash drives, so you'll want to click through and shop all the deals before the prices are gone!
Various Prices
Whether you're looking for more storage for your Android tablet, Nintendo Switch, or action camera, or happen to just need some extra storage for some of your personal files, today's your big day. PNY is a highly-rated company that's been in the business for a while, so you're buying good quality products and saving big today.
There's more beyond just storage today, including:
On da wrist
Apple Watch Series 3
With prices starting at just $200 for the 38mm option, it's super hard NOT to want an Apple Watch Series 3 at this point. From notifications to fitness tracking, the Apple Watch can do a whole lot to help improve your life.
Powerful and portable
Anker Powerhouse Portable Generator
This is a monster of a battery pack, but if you're one to spend any amount of time outdoors, this is simply a must-have. You can charge your phone, power your computer, and oh so much more. We don't see the price of this drop much, especially this low, so don't miss out.
No Cable
Aukey 50-mile amplified digital indoor HDTV antenna
Code RA7OG6ZX will give you this deal price. Without the code, the antenna costs $23 and doesn't usually drop from that price without a code like this. It can pick up broadcast television signals from up to 50 miles away. If you live in a more rural area, you might not get a lot of channels. But if you live closer to a suburb or city, you should be able to enjoy plenty of local shows, sports, and news without paying for more than what the antenna will cost you today.
My Mobile Valentine
Razer Phone 2
This deal drops the price $50 and includes a free Quartz case because it's Valentine's Day. The case is actually pretty snazzy. I'd rock it.
Stay Safe
Samsung SmartThings ADT wireless home security DIY starter kit
The starter kit comes with a seven-inch touchscreen security hub, two door and window detectors, and a motion detector. Samsung's home security system is designed to be a do-it-yourself kit that's easy to install with wireless sensors, automated fast-response alarms, and the ability to instantly notify authorities.
A Warm Savings
Ecobee4 Alexa-enabled smart thermostat
Use code 25DFTD26 in your shopping cart to reduce the price. This thermostat is easy to install and even easier to use. You can control it with just your voice or through the free ecobee iOS and Android app, and the included room sensor helps keep an even temperature. You can add more sensors to different rooms in your house for a consistent climate throughout your home.
