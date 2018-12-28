Amazon has dropped the price of its Fire HD 10 tablet to just $99.99 today. That's a match for its Black Friday pricing and the lowest we've ever seen it go. The deal applies to all three colors of the 32GB tablet. The 64GB capacity model has also seen a $50 discount with prices reduced to $139.99.

The Fire HD 10 features a widescreen 10.1-inch 1080p HD display, quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and offers up to 10 hours of battery life. There are front and back cameras for video calling and support for hands-free Alexa. It also gives you access to Amazon's video, music and book services as well as all the third-party apps you know and love. If the 32GB or 64GB of internal storage is not enough for all of your books, movies and apps, you can use the money you save with today's discount to add a microSD card up to 256GB for more space.

Today's deal on the Fire HD 10 is a part of Amazon's Digital Day promotion which offers savings across a range of digital content categories. That promotion is worth checking out as it is a great way to get some games and media on to your new tablet for less.

For more on the tablet itself, take a peek at Android Central's review of the Fire HD 10 for an in-depth look at all its capabilities and features.

