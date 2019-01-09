Having the right monitor stand can work wonders for those looking to tidy up or enhance their deskspace. With something like Huanuo's Adjustable Dual Arm Monitor Stand Mount, you can get creative with the positioning of your monitors and gain more space to work with. While normally sold for around $85 on average, you can pick one up at Amazon for only $49.69 by using the promo code ICNVM4KL during checkout.

This dual-arm stand is built for two monitors, raising them up and off your desk and bringing them to eye level. It's extremely versatile too, with the ability to remove the arms, rotate the monitors 360 degrees, tilt or swivel them in various ways, and more. It'd even allow you to stack your monitors.

A C clamp is included with this stand along with a grommet mounting kit so you can mount the stand to desks of different sizes. The stand is suitable for most 17 to 32-inch LCD VESA-compatible monitors with a weight limit of 17.6 pounds per arm. At Amazon, nearly 100 customers left a review resulting in a pretty good rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.