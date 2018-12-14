We saw a lot of offers during Black Friday this year, but the hottest of them all was a sale on Hulu memberships. With access to currently airing shows and older classics, along with hundreds of films, having a subscription to the service gives you the ability to stream thousands of hours of content on your own time, and you'll be able to use your phone, tablet, or computer to do so. If you weren't lucky enough to catch Hulu's Black Friday offer, you've still got a shot at snagging a membership for yourself at a discount.

While a standard Hulu membership with limited commercials normally costs $7.99 per month, signing up right now will lock your membership in at just $5.99 monthly for an entire year. After that time, your membership's price will rise up to the standard rate of $7.99 monthly unless you choose to cancel the service. Today's offer doesn't require that you sign up for more than one month at a time either, so you can cancel it immediately during the first month if you decide it's not the right service for you. Your first month will be free with this offer, so that's something to consider as well.

Hulu has a plan that offers zero commercial breaks, though it isn't on sale today. If you're interested anyway, you can start a No Commercials plan for $11.99 monthly. Alternatively, there's also the Hulu with Live TV plan that gives you access to live streaming television with over 50 channels for $39.99 monthly. Compared to cable, that's a stellar deal considering you'll be able to watch live TV on-the-go from any compatible devices, whereas many cable subscriptions are relegated to being used exclusively while at home.

Now, if you're a student, you can score an even better deal on Hulu by bundling it with Spotify and Showtime. It sounds too good to be true, but by using your .EDU email address, you can subscribe to all three services for only $4.99 per month.

It's important to note that Hulu is available to download on nearly every streaming device there is too, so in the event that you don't already own a smart TV, you could access Hulu by plugging in an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or a Roku Streaming Stick to your TV. The app is also available to download on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, along with Amazon Fire tablets.

Android Central's "Everything you need to know" page could be a big help if you have any other questions regarding Hulu's different plans.

